The Western New York Toy Show returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The show was back on Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic. There were new toy dealers this year, giving shoppers of all ages the chance to browse toys new and old, from every generation.

“Most people, your happiest time when you’re a kid, you got a toy for Christmas, so everybody loves toys, it’s kind of a perfect thing to bring to everyone in the community,” said Aaron Kirvan, owner of Western New York Toy Show.

There were about 75 vendors at this year’s show, displaying everything from vintage Star Wars and Transformer toys, to Legos and even comic books.