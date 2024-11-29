‘The world is welcome’; Local woman serves free Thanksgiving meals for 60 years

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CHILI, N.Y. — A local woman has been organizing a free Thanksgiving lunch for people in need for 60 years.

Nancy Meyers provided meals at the cafeteria of the Chili Paul Wegmans with the help of volunteers. News10NBC spoke to Meyers about what inspired her dedication to making sure everyone has a holiday meal.

“This is my 60th year of having people that don’t have any place to go or they’re alone,” she said. “Or a lot of people have relatives but not family. So, the world is welcome. People are just wonderful. It’s like one big happy family,” she said.

