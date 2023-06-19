Theater group in Fairport presents Judy Awards

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A local youth theater group held the Judy Awards, its version of the Tony Awards, on Sunday night.

Spotlight Studios for the Performing Arts, a theater program in Fairport for children in kindergarten through 12th grade, holds the Judy Awards annually.

Spotlight owner John Barthmiss says he named the Judy Awards after his mother who has always been supportive of his work in theater. Spotlight handed out Judy Awards to the people who went above and beyond the entire season.

“Spotlight is just such a special place that provides opportunities for every kid involved in the show and I know how meaningful the Judy Awards are to John as well so it means a lot to me to earn one,” said Judy Award winner Laura Mueller.

“Spotlight really quickly became a home for me and somewhere I was really comfortable being myself so it means a lot,” said Judy Award winner Jonah Sero.

Jonah won a Judy for going above and beyond in every show. Laura won for running spotlight studios in John’s absence while he took care of his daughter who was battling leukemia.