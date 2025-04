ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Comedian and podcast host Theo Von has announced he will bring his “Return of the Rat,” tour to the Flower City.

Originally from Louisiana, Von is known for his weekly podcast “This Past Weekend.” He also has comedy specials on Netflix, his most recent one called “Regular People.”

Von will be at Blue Cross Arena on July 10. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.