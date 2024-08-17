‘There is no fear getting caught with a gun today’: RPD captain says suspect in deadly Hazelwood shooting should have been in jail

RPD Major Crimes captain links rise of guns in crimes to lack of consequences

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit believes that one of the people arrested in the Hazelwood Terrace shooting on Monday should have been in jail.

“You’ve got a guy that’s 21 years old. He’s on parole. He already has two prior felony convictions,” said Capt. Umbrino. “Do you know how hard it is to get two felony convictions in New York State in a matter of three years? It’s not easy. A little over two weeks before he murdered an innocent 19-year-old on Hazelwood he was locked up by his parole officer on a stolen moped.”

Nasezire Horton, one of two men accused of shooting three teens on Hazelwood Terrace near Denver Street on Monday afternoon — one of whom died — was arrested two weeks ago for violating his parole. However, the courts let him go the next morning.

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “Shows up in court for his parole hearing in Monroe County court — what happens? Judge lets him out.”

Umbrino does not know if the judge was required to release Horton or if it was a judgment call. Last week, another judge issued a warrant for Horton’s arrest when he missed a court date. Court records show he was in court Monday morning, eight hours before the murder and shootings.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean also talked to Capt. Umbrino about the number of illegal guns in the city and the number of guns seen at the mass shooting at Maplewood Park two weeks ago.

Berkeley Brean: “In one of the videos from the Maplewood Park shooting I was struck by how many guns I saw. Drawn guns. And I’m wondering if that surprised you?”

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “No, it doesn’t surprise me at all. Certainly a lot more common now to have multiple weapons involved in an incident that it was 10 years ago.”

Berkeley Brean: “And why do you think that’s the case?”

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “Because people aren’t afraid to carry a gun today. You go back five or 10 years, you didn’t want to get caught with a gun because you knew you were going to be in jail and you were going to end up in prison. And today you’re getting guys getting locked up with guns, they’re getting arraigned and they’re let out the next day. So there is no fear getting caught with a gun today. Hands down, that’s the number one reason why there’s so many guns everywhere.”

Berkeley Brean: “And the solution is?”

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “You get caught with a gun, you get held.”

