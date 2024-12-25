‘There is still love out there’: DJ’s Christmas initiative for seniors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christmas can be a time of family and togetherness for some, but for others, it can be much lonelier. This year, however, retirees at the Shire at Culverton Adult Home are experiencing a brighter holiday season thanks to a special event called “Adopt a Grandparent.”

It’s designed to bring holiday cheer and gifts to seniors who might not have anyone else to celebrate with. This initiative is organized by DJ Ban Bookhart, who often donates his time by DJing at nursing homes.

Around Mother’s Day, Bookhart noticed how many seniors didn’t have visitors. He decided to take action by calling on his friends and Facebook followers to donate gifts for these seniors during the holidays. Seeing the impact of his efforts has left him emotional.

“It means a lot. I mean, they don’t have nobody. They don’t have nobody to, like, knock on their doors, [say] Merry Christmas. We did that today and I’m going to do it next year too. But I want to make it bigger…there is still love out there. It’s not always negativity. There’s still love out there. You know, and they took their time out just to do this for them,” Bookhart shared.

Bookhart’s Facebook post received over 900 shares, and he received over 150 gifts donated. He hopes to continue this heartwarming trend for years to come.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.