‘They believed the witnesses’: Local criminal defense attorney offers perspective on Trump verdict, what comes next

News10NBC asked Peter Pullano, a criminal defense attorney and managing partner in the Rochester office of Tully Rinckey PLLC, for his perspective on the outcome of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial. A jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records on Thursday afternoon.

Pullano spoke with News10NBC assignment editor L. David Wheeler following the verdict. Here is the interview in full:

Attorney Peter Pullano gives perspective on Trump verdict





