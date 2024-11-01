‘They should be in jail’: Owner of dog hit by crossbow in Greece park reacts to dismissal of charges

Owner reacts to dismissal of charges against couple who shot dog with crossbow

GREECE, N.Y. — It’s been nearly four months since a Greece couple was arrested for shooting a dog at a park with a crossbow. Bogart the hound mix later died in August. Now, a judge has dismissed that criminal case, and Bogart’s owners — heartbroken at his loss — aren’t happy about it..

Bogart was shot when being walked in Adeline Park in July. Owner Brenda LaLoggia returned to the park Thursday to speak with News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski.

“It’s hard to be here. He was just over there in the grass on the other side of the basketball courts where he got shot,” LaLoggia said.

Greece Police say the people accused of shooting him — James Smith and Linnette Torres — were doing target practice in their yard on nearby Denise Road, when one of the bolts they fired hit Bogart. They were charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, charges that were dismissed by Monroe County Judge Thomas Moran.

“It’s illegal to use a crossbow in a residential neighborhood within 250 feet of the other dwelling, and the judge dismissed all charges,” LaLoggia said.

That law is according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Now, LaLoggia says the two should face much more serious consequences.

“They should be in jail; there were children so close to where Bogart was. Within 10 or 20 feet, there were children playing.” Regarding the neighbors with the crossbow, she said: “They, after Bogart was shot, they ran and hid in their house. They told police that they were on their deck, which is on the side. But my husband saw them in the front yard and then saw them run inside the house.”

LaLoggia said she feels Bogart’s shooting was never given the attention it deserved.

“I just think that from the beginning, this wasn’t handled properly, I don’t think it was thoroughly investigated. I don’t know whether she was actually the one that shot the arrow, or if she was covering for him. I don’t think it was even investigated,” she said.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office plans to appeal the dismissal, and there’s also a change.org petition calling for full legal punishment against the people accused of shooting him.

News10NBC reached out to the accused shooters of Bogart, who declined to comment at this time.

