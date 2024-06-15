‘They’re our future’: AmeriCorps programs aim to support and guide Rochester’s youth

Americorps working for a better future for young people of color

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After decades of living in Rochester, Julius Porter knew things had to change.



“All these kids want something different, but nobody’s listening. Everybody’s talking at them instead of to them,” Porter, an AmeriCorps member and Northeast team lead, said.



So he joined AmeriCorps. He says they focus on finding out the kids’ needs to help them stay out of trouble.



“We found out talking to these young people gives them opportunity to feel comfortable enough to want to express what’s really going on to you because they feel safe. And when they don’t feel safe, they put their guards,” Porter said.



The group offers different programs and support. AmeriCorps had a tent outside the Juneteenth celebration Friday. That’s where News10NBC’s Antonina Tortorello met Cynthia Linton, also a volunteer there.



Linton said it’s the best job she’s ever had.



“The children that we have, we show them the way, so this way when they go out., they can be proud and show people what we’ve done for these children so that way, more people will come in,” Linton said.



AmeriCorps programs have not only taught kids real life skills but have helped paint a different picture of Rochester’s youth.



“We keep them from fighting in the street, we give them a different mindset — this is why we want to do that because remember they’re our future,” Linton said.



A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.