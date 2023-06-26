Thieves try to steal the same car four times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thieves have tried to steal a woman’s car four times in the last five months. The latest attempt was Monday morning. It appears the people trying to steal Amanda Hall’s car don’t see the security she added to her car or don’t care about it.

“We put plastic on here, obviously,” Hall said pulling back the garbage bag that covers the back passenger window that the thieves shattered. “They damaged this, again.”

Hall woke up to find the damage. This is the fourth time it’s happened this year. In fact, she just got her car back, repaired after the third attempt to steal her car.

Hall: “Just literally got my car back on Friday and not even a whole week.”

Brean: “And they hit it again.”

Hall: “And they got it again. Uh, I got to take it with a joke at times. There’s nothing else I can do.”

Brean: “You’re smiling about it and laughing about it, but this is something to cry about.”

Hall: “It is. I did that this morning when I had to call into work.”

Here’s the thing: Hall took steps to protect her car. She moved it off Genesee Street and she uses a lock on the wheel and brake.

RPD numbers show 2,174 stolen cars in the city this year. Police don’t publish the number of cars thieves tried to steal but couldn’t.

At East High, I watched the Primetime 585 free basketball camp. These are the top players in Section Five. It’s the 18th year Karen Iglesia and her family have done it.

“We got girls over at Monroe. Boys here at East. Total of 170 kids for six to seven hours in a gym,” Iglesia said. “This makes a difference. It makes a difference in the city because we’re keeping our kids busy.”

“It means everything to me. It means love,” said Jaedon Adams-Griffin, a rising junior at School 58.

To him, basketball means love.

“This keeps me away from all the street drama and all that. It just keeps me away from everything and make me do things good,” he said.

We’re working on interviews with the mayor and police chief. My goal is to get that done this week. I asked them to show us one thing that’s being done to try to stem the chaos of stolen cars.