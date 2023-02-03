Thieves use cars to crash into two Rochester businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a pair of burglaries early Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Petit Poutinerie on Elton Street between Atlantic and University avenues. They found that the doors were smashed by a car.

Thieves made off with some items inside.

Shortly after, police responded to Heroes Brewing on Atlantic Avenue off of Culver Road for a reported car crash.

They found that a car had driven into the front doors of the business.

Watch: Would-be thieves crash into Heroes Brewing Co.

An employee scared off the would-be burglars.

Someone drove into Heroes Brewing Co on Atlantic Avenue on Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: Heroes Brewing Co.)

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video of both areas to review it and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Police are still investigating similar burglaries at Record Archive and Comedy at the Carlson.