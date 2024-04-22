Third Annual Lego Fan Expo returns to Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – BrickUniverse 2024 Build it! came to The Dome Arena in Rochester on Saturday and Sunday. The event showcased LEGO creations by renowned artists from across the nation, along with over 60 local builders from Rochester displaying their LEGO works.

Activities included meeting professional artists, exploring LEGO exhibits and artworks, and creating in Building Zones. Exhibit Hall featured a diverse range of merchandise and displays representing all things LEGO and more.



