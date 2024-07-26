Third day of Bills camp includes emotional visit from Kim Pegula

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Training camp for Bills players Friday included a lot more than drills.

Kim Pegula, team co-owner, stopped by St. John Fisher University to visit the players. The Fairport native was escorted to the end zone by her husband Terry.

Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest in the summer of 2022. She’s stopped by other practices this week, but this was the first time she’s left the vehicle.

She was greeted by coach Sean McDermott before addressing the team, who huddled around her.

Sometimes… a moment like this just speaks for itself.#BillsMafia https://t.co/EFlfSMllhK — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) July 26, 2024

Kim Pegula broke down the team huddle today. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/iiwWWTQODh — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 26, 2024

Practice also included seeing wide receiver and fan favorite Keon Coleman catch some passes.

It’s uncertain who might start at safety for the Bills, but Bobby Babich has an idea of what he wants.



Players who can “take control of the defense… and make plays.”



Leadership and skill are key at safety for Buffalo.#BillsMafia — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) July 26, 2024

Camp runs through Aug. 8 at Fisher. The Bills host the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 10.