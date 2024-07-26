Third day of Bills camp includes emotional visit from Kim Pegula

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula holds his wife Kim Pegula’s hand as he escorts her off the field after she met with the players in the end zone following the end of training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Training camp for Bills players Friday included a lot more than drills.

Kim Pegula, team co-owner, stopped by St. John Fisher University to visit the players. The Fairport native was escorted to the end zone by her husband Terry.

Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest in the summer of 2022. She’s stopped by other practices this week, but this was the first time she’s left the vehicle.

She was greeted by coach Sean McDermott before addressing the team, who huddled around her.

Practice also included seeing wide receiver and fan favorite Keon Coleman catch some passes.

Camp runs through Aug. 8 at Fisher. The Bills host the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 10.