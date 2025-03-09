Third fire hits Mount Read Boulevard home under renovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A house fire on the city’s west side drew first responders to Mount Read Boulevard late last night.

The News10NBC crew arrived at the scene around midnight and captured images of the front of the house completely charred.

Firefighters reported that the blaze started on the second floor and spread to the attic. Investigators said that the home was undergoing renovations at the time. No one was inside, and the building was boarded up.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Vinci said that this is the third fire at this house recently. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

