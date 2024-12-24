Thirteen cars broken into, one stolen during Christmas Eve Mass in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Several vehicles were broken into at St. Joseph’s Church on Gebhardt Road during Christmas Eve Mass.

Thirteen cars had their windows smashed and contents stolen while the owners attended mass between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Along with the break-ins, a silver 2019 Kia Sorento with Virginia license plate XFH4706 was stolen.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to keep their vehicles locked and valuables out of sight to prevent theft.