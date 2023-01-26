‘This home was known to CPS’: Details emerge in murder of 1-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Little one-year-old A’Mias Love was unresponsive when police showed up at his Joseph Avenue apartment last Thursday, and he died days later.

A’Mias’ mother, 26-year-old Bryasia Love, called police Tuesday saying her one-year-old son was not responsive.

Immediately, investigators say they realized this was not a medical issue, but a crime.

A’Mias was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where doctors found several serious injuries: multiple skull fractures, bruises to his head, face, and neck, and life-threatening internal injuries. A’Mias died Tuesday, Jan. 24. His mother was arrested today and charged with second-degree murder. While investigating, police say they also discovered her 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter was injured, and Bryasia Love has been charged with second-degree assault in that case.

The little girl is expected to survive and is now in the care of her grandmother. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley tells us child protective services played a role in Bryasia’s arrest.

“This home was known to CPS,” says Doorley. “And CPS was very helpful in putting these facts in this case together.”

Bryasia Love will be arraigned Friday morning at Rochester city court.