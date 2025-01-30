‘This is a people issue’: Local Democratic leaders speak out against White House’s plan to temporarily freeze federal funding

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local Democratic lawmakers are voicing strong opposition to the White House’s plan to temporarily freeze federal funding.

On Wednesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and Rep. Joe Morelle met with community members, human service agencies, and non-profits for an hour and a half to discuss the plan.

The three Democrats criticized the plan, which caused Medicaid reimbursement portals to crash on Monday, labeling it “unconstitutional and immoral.”

“This is not a red issue or a blue issue. This is not a Democrat issue or a Republican issue. This is a people issue, but it’s also a rule of law issue,” said Evans.

The White House defends the freeze, stating it is necessary for the Trump administration to evaluate federal spending and ensure funds are being used efficiently.

