‘This is an emotional time’; People rally in Irondequoit in support of Ukraine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the war in Ukraine rages on, people gathered at the Irondequoit Town Hall on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine.

The rally comes after a fiery meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the Oval Office.

“You know, this is an emotional time for all of us who support Ukraine,” said Paul Alioto, a volunteer with ROC Maidan, which organized the event.

Alioto feels now is the time for people to unite once again behind Ukraine.

“This is a time where we need to come together and revitalize our initiative. This is a time where we renew our spirit. This is not a time to be sad or, or angry,” Alioto said.

So after the meeting between Trump and Zelensky, how does Alioto feel about the future of American-Ukrainian relations?

“Some leaders have disagreements. Governments have disagreements. But our people share common values. Common beliefs. And Americans are very similar to Ukrainians in those values and beliefs,” said Alioto.

Alioto is glad to see his community coming out to show their support for not only ROC Maidan but Ukraine as well.

“Well, it’s great to see that Americans, Ukrainian Americans, you Americans of all national and ethnic backgrounds are here today in support of freedom, in support of families, in support of democracy, in support of Ukraine in their fight,” Alioto said.

Zelensky says he’s still willing to sign a deal with the U.S., giving the U.S. rights to minerals as payment for their military support.

