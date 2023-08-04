‘This is our home’: The Seven Wonders return to stage two weeks after crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s own The Seven Wonders performed Thursday night at Party in the Park. It was the Fleetwood Mac cover band’s first performance since a serious Thruway crash two weeks before.

The Seven Wonders made it clear Thursday’s performance was dedicated to one person — fellow band member Katy Eberts, who is still recovering from a spinal cord injury after the band’s van went off the Thruway and hit a tree.

“Honestly, ya know, been through some trauma, but it’s wonderful to be back and play music in Rochester. This is our home,” said band member Matthew Stephens, describing where the band is right now after the crash.

“I’m doing great. A little better every day,” he said. “Same for our good friend Katy, who is working real hard to get back here and we hope to see her soon.”



Eberts was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after the crash. Stephens says she is doing better every day.

“Everything we have been hearing has been super encouraging,” Stephens said.



Mary Beth Cuomo says she is one of Katy’s best friends and is thrilled with how the community is showing support.

“Everybody has responded and reached out, wanting to know just how she is and making sure she is doing well. so it’s just been amazing,” Cuomo said.



Selling Katy Strong t-shirts and raising funds for her recovery, The Seven Wonders say it’s all about Katy and giving back to city they love.

“This is where all of our loved ones are; all the support we have gotten throughout the past few weeks has been incredible, so we are excited to be here tonight to play some music for the hometown crowd,” Stephen said.

Eberts says she’s soaking up all the healing energy the city is wrapping her in. She said she’s so overwhelmed her heart feels like it will burst.

