‘This is very upsetting’; Flag monument in Irondequoit vandalized

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The base of the flag monument on Titus Avenue in Irondequoit was vandalized with messages in black spray paint, discovered on Wednesday morning.

Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andraé Evans said the vandalism is very upsetting.

“We have the right to protest anything in our nation but to vandalize government property that all of our taxpayers have to pay for is just really not the right message,” he said.

Evans said it’s upsetting that the vandalism happened on Sept. 11, a day when Americans are supposed to come together to remember the victims of the terror attacks 23 years ago and the bravery of first responders.

“To protest on this day that’s so reverent to America is just heartbreaking,” he said.

The vandalism has since been covered up and is under investigation.