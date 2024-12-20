THIS WEEKED: RPO Gala Holiday Pops and Reindeer Run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are so many holiday festivities happening in the Rochester area this weekend. Here’s your guide to the upcoming holiday traditions:

RPO Gala Holiday Pops (Friday and Saturday)

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating the holiday season by playing holiday classics with a high school choir at Kodak Hall in the Eastman Theatre.

Principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik will lead the orchestra for The Gala Holiday Pops, a tradition of over 30 years. The shows begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday, 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. You can get tickets here.

Reindeer Run (Sunday)

People will race through the Genesee Riverway Trail on Sunday morning in festive attire for the Reindeer Run 5K. The race starts and finishes at the Blue Cross Arena.

The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and a kids’ half-mile race starts at 9:20 a.m. You can register for the race here and pick up your packet at Fleet Feet at The Culver Road Armory on Friday or Saturday.

Exchange Boulevard between Court and Broad streets will close starting at 6:30 a.m. for the race. In addition, these streets will close from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. for the race: