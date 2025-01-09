THIS WEEKEND: Aerial skiing national championship and Jurassic Quest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

U.S. Freestyle Aerials National Championship (Wednesday through Saturday)

The country’s top freestyle aerial skiers will compete at Bristol Mountain, including one of Rochester’s own. The finals of the U.S. Freestyle Aerials National Championship will take place on Saturday.

Practice for the championship began on Wednesday at Bristol. On Thursday, there will be a training session at Mikey’s Jump in the Challenger Terrain Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m. On Friday, the aerial selections competition and a third day of practice will take place from 3:15 to 8:30 p.m.

During the competition on Saturday, the athletes will take a series of jumps ranging from 7.5 to 13.5 feet. Judges will evaluate the skiers based on their amplitude, form, and landing. Chris Lillis, the Pittsford native who took home a gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in mixed team ariels, will compete. You can learn more here.

Jurassic Quest (Friday through Sunday)

Dinosaurs are coming to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Jurassic Quest is back with interactive and true-to-life dinosaur replicas from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

Jurassic Quest takes place on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can get tickets here.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure that the dinosaur replicas are accurate, from their teeth size to the texture of their skin, fur, or feathers. There will also be real fossils, exhibits featuring T-Rex teeth, and a triceratops horn. The convention center will also have dino rides, bounce houses, and inflatable attractions. Jurassic Quest has been on tour for over 10 years.