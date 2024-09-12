THIS WEEKEND: Artist Row, Comic Con, Rochester half-marathon, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Flower City Comic Con (Friday through Sunday)

The Rochester area is celebrating all things pop culture including comic books with the eighth annual Flower City Comic Con.

Comic Con will run from Friday through Sunday at the Total Sports Experience on Elmgrove Road in Gates. It features some all-star guests including Kevin Sussman (played Stuart in “The Big Bang Theory”), John Barrowman (“Doctor Who”, “Torchwood”), Nakia Burrise (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”), and author Carole Barrowman.

This year, the Empire Comic Fest will make its debut at Comic Con. Local comic book vendors will have their own spaces dedicated to comic book artists. Guests can pick up a free comic book created by local artist Ken Wheaton.

You can get tickets here. It runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Artist Row (Sunday)

Artist Row returns to the Rochester Public Market on Sunday. It’s the 19th year of the juried art show that’s free to attend.

The show will include both well-established and new artists selling their work. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All show proceeds will support the programs run by the Friends of the Rochester Public Market including the SNAP EBT program.

Rochester 5K and half marathon (Sunday)

The Rochester 5K and half marathon will kick off Sunday morning in Maplewood Park by the tennis courts. Fleet Feet is expecting over 1,700 runners between both races.

The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and the half marathon starts 10 minutes after that. Both end at Innovative Field. There is also a kids’ half-mile race that starts at 10:30 a.m.

You can register here. Runners can pick up their packet at Fleet Feet at The Culver Road Armory on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.