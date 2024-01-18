THIS WEEKEND: Barbie exhibit at Strong Museum and Women in Hockey Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Barbie exhibit at The Strong National Museum of Play (opens Saturday)

The Strong Museum will open its Barbie exhibit on Saturday to allow children to learn about professions and be adventurous.

The exhibit will feature dolls that represent female leaders including aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, NASA scientist Katherine Johnson, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, and jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Guests can learn how these leaders broke barriers and learn the story of Barbie’s creator Ruth Handler.

Guests can also take their picture inside a Barbie box and customize the picture by choosing a career. In addition, the Mary Therese Friel Modeling Agency will host a career-inspired show in the museum’s Paychex Theater at 1:30 p.m.

Rochester Amerks Women in Hockey Night (Saturday)

The Rochester Amerks will honor women in hockey as it hosts the Springfield Thunderbirds at the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 5:05 p.m. and you can get tickets here.

The game will include an appearance from the Webster Lakers, the first all-girl high school program in Section V history, and the women’s roller derby team Roc City Roller Derby.

During the game, Rachel Hopmayer, who is in her second season covering the Buffalo Sabres and Bills will serve as a game analyst. Rheanna DeCrow, an aspiring sports reporter attending Ithaca College and a regular contributor to Cornell University women’s hockey broadcasts, will serve as the rinkside reporter.