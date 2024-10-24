THIS WEEKEND: Bills block party and Halloween at the Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Halloween at the Rochester Public Market (Sunday)

Kids can wear their costumes and trick-or-treat on Sunday at the Rochester Public Market. The market will not only be full of candy but also family-focused nonprofits giving out information on their services.

There will also be spooky arts and crafts, interactive activities, and live entertainment. It runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Football Block Party (Sunday)

The East and Alex Association is hosting a Bills Block Party for the Bills-Seahawks matchup in Rochester’s East End. The party kicks off at noon on Oct. 27 and will include music, food, and TVs outside for fans to catch the game around East Avenue and Alexander Street.

Proceeds from the party will benefit local nonprofits and $1 from every ticket will go toward Wilmot Cancer Institute. Tickets are available this link. General admission costs $3 and the party is open to all ages.

If you aren’t a Bill fan, there will be other 1 p.m. games shown on the TVs outdoors. The Bills game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. The party runs from noon to 9 p.m.