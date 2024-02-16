This weekend: Black history celebration at MAG, cold climate event at Seneca Park Zoo, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Cold Climate Awareness Week at Seneca Park Zoo (Saturday and Sunday)

Seneca Park Zoo is showing guests how animals adapt to a cold climate this weekend. There will be a chat with a Canada lynx keeper at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a Snowy Owl conservation chat at 11 a.m. and a Wolf habitat enrichment chat at 2 p.m. on both days.

You can get tickets here. The Zoo will collect money throughout the weekend to support the Tiger Conservation Campaign.

Aquinas boxing fundraiser for the Parkinson’s Foundation (Saturday)

Boxers at the Aquinas Institute will compete on Saturday to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation. Doors open at 9 a.m. at the school’s Field House on 1127 Dewey Ave. The competition starts at 9:30 a.m.

Admission is $3 or $2 with a canned good donation to support the Little Food Pantry. There will be food and raffles at the event.

Canandaigua Antique Show and Sale (Sunday)

The 25th annual Canandaigua Antique Show and Sale takes place on Sunday at a new location, Hotel Canandaigua at 205 Lake Shore Drive.

There will be over 45 antique dealers selling clocks, lamps, jewelry, postcards, paintings, books, clothing, and more. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $9 and parking is free. You can learn more about antique appraisals at the event here.

Celebration at the Memorial Art Gallery (Sunday)

The Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue is celebrating Black heritage on Sunday with art, music, dance, storytelling, and more. The celebration runs from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The celebration includes performances from Garth Fagan Dance, ROC City Line Dance Express, Dunwoody Dance5678, Dress for Success Fashion Show, Mayukwa Kashiwa African Dance Drums, and more. There will also be a tour of the galleries at 1 p.m. Here is the schedule:

At the M&T Bank ballroom:

Community Display Tables from noon to 3:45 p.m.

Donna Beaty Contemporary Praise Dance from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Vertus High School Music & Spoken Word from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Community Organization Representatives from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.

Pearl Legacy Step Team from 1:50 to 2:10 p.m.

Dance Dunwoody Dance 5678 from 2:10 to 2:25 p.m.

Community Organization Representatives from 2:25 to 2:40 p.m.

The Prestigious Gems from 2:45 to 3 p.m.

Community Organization Representatives from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

Mayukwa Kashiwa African Dance & Drums from 3:15 to 3:30 p.m.

At the Vanden Brul Pavilion:

Art Displays by Prince Will Star (ProartCreate) and Rachel Rochelle from noon to 3:30 p.m.

DJ ANDRE’ AGONY Gospel, Old School RnB, Reggae, Hip-Hop from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Mayukwa Kashiwa African Dance & Drums from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Garth Fagan Dance from 1 to 1:20 p.m.

Poetry & Storytelling from 1:30 to 1:50 p.m.

Gospel Rap from 1:50 to 2:10 p.m.

Maine: The Dancer from 2 to 2:15 p.m.

Will Holton, Saxophonist from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

ROC City Line Dance Express from 2:45 to 3 p.m.

Cinnamon Jones from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Fashion Show Dress for Success from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

At the auditorium:

Black History Month Leadership Speaker & Author Doug Melville, Invisible Generals: Rediscovering Family Legacy, and a Quest To Honor America’s First Black Generals; book signing* and photos to follow. It runs from 2 to 3:45 p.m.

Bausch & Lob Parlor: