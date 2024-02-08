THIS WEEKEND: Black History Month at Strong Museum and Valentine’s Day celebrations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Black History Month celebration at Strong Museum (Saturday)

The Strong National Museum of Play is holding a day-long celebration of Black History Month on Saturday. Visitors can learn about influential Black jazz musicians, then make your own music. They can also learn about toys designed by Black inventors including View-Masters and the card game Phase 10.

Other activities include jumping over mini hurdles like track star Jesse Owens and learning about the life of Dr. Lonnie Johnson who created the NERF Blaster. The museum’s hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Strong Museum also has an online exhibit titled “Re-Play: The First Fifty Years of Hip-Hop Fun” that explores the role of hip-hop in culture and play. In addition, a new display case in the museum’s Adams Atrium explores the rise of Shindana Toys in the 1960s, a company that formed to address racial inequities in toys.

Valentine’s Day Party at Penfield Public Library (Saturday)

The Penfield Public Library is holding a celebration of Valentine’s Day for Kindergarten through 5th graders with a parent. Children can decorate sweet treats and make Valentine’s Day crafts. It runs from 11 a.m. to noon and you can register here.

Love Market at Port of Rochester Marina (Saturday)

Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift? Let’s ROC Market is hosting its Love Market with 30 local vendors. It runs from 10 to 4 p.m. at the Port of Rochester Marina on 1000 North River Street.