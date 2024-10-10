THIS WEEKEND: Bristol Mountain Fall Fest, R-Nopoly, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Bristol Mountain Fall Fest (Saturday and Sunday)

The Bristol Mountain Fall Festival returns this weekend with a chance to see fall colors on a chairlift ride. There will also be live music at the base and the summit.

Other activities at the summit include hiking, an ariel adventure park, and a rock wall. There will be food trucks and crafts vendors at the festival. You can see the full schedule and get tickets here.

Tickets are $20 for the Fall Sky Ride when bought less than three days in advance. General admission tickets without the Fall Sky Ride are $12. On Saturday, there will be a freestyle aerial show at the GRAAF Water Ramp from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

According to New York State’s Fall Foliage Map, trees in the Finger Lakes are about at their mid-point for colors.

R-Nopoly (Saturday)

Parcel 5 will turn into a giant Monopoly-themed celebration on Saturday with free activities. It’s inspired by the popular “Main Game” festival of the 1990s and early 2000s and runs from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be entertainment on stages, interactive booths highlighting community resources, inflatables, carnival-style games, and food trucks. Guests can also take part in a three-point-shooting basketball competition.

People can visit R-Center booths at Parcel 5 using their R-Nopoly passport to learn about the athletic, cultural, and social activities offered at the R-Centers. The city’s R-Centers are hosting the celebration.

Final Community Garage Sale (Sunday)

The final Community Garage Sale and Super Flea of the season is on Sunday at the Rochester Public Market. It’s the 12th one of the year in the series that started in spring.

There’s something for everyone including home decor, clothing, and vintage collectibles. The sale runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine at the market.

Looking to become a vendor? Vending spaces can be purchased for $35 a day and include a 10-foot x 30-foot stall and a parking spot. To apply, click here.