THIS WEEKEND: Children’s Book Festival, Deaf Culture Day, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Rochester Children’s Book Festival (Saturday)

The 27th annual Rochester Children’s Book Festival takes place on Saturday at the Monroe Community College Brighton campus at the R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center.

The free festival includes a chance to meet over 50 authors and illustrators who will sign books. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with presentations across three rooms every half hour. There will also be book-related crafts.

You can see the full schedule here. Free parking is available at Lot M. ASL interpreters are available.

Deaf Culture Day at RMSC (Saturday)

RMSC is hosting a variety of activities on Saturday that will be accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The museum is partnering with the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at RIT for Deaf Culture Day, a celebration of the deaf community’s culture and contributions to science and technology. There will be a chance to meet local deaf science and technology professionals, a deaf storytime, and hands-on experience with ultrasound scanning.

Students at NTID will interpret for deaf participants throughout the day. Admission is free for RMSC members and NTID faculty, staff, or students. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Avenue Grocery Run (Saturday)

The Wegmans East Avenue Grocery Run, a 15th annual fundraiser to benefit local food pantries and hot meal programs, is taking place on Saturday.

News10NBC TODAY spoke with the organizers, who say 100% of the proceeds go toward fighting food insecurity through 35 pantries and Foodlink.

A 5K and 10K race will both start and finish at the Third Presbyterian Church on East Avenue at 8 a.m. There’s also a 1K race that runs out and back to Alexander Street at 9:10 a.m. You can register and see a course map here.

Once runners have registered, they can pick up their shirts and bibs on Thursday or Friday at Rochester Running on Mt. Hope Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on-site on race day at 6:45 a.m. Runners are welcome to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the food drive. After the race, there will be an after-party catered by two dozen local restaurants.