THIS WEEKEND: Fairport Canal Days, Heart Walk, Spencerport carnival, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — events happening this weekend in the Rochester area.

Fairport Canal Days (Friday through Sunday)

The Village of Fairport will be full of live music, local arts vendors, and iconic traditions on Friday and this weekend. The 48th annual Fairport Canal Days kicks off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. It coincides with the 200th season of the Erie Canal.

The first night will feature a chicken BBQ and a performance from the Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra. The rubber duck race will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Liftbridge, with $500 going to the first-place winner. You can see our guide to Fairport Canal Days here. News10NBC is your Canal Bicentennial Headquarters, celebrating how the canal changed the landscape, economy, and recreation of the region. See our stories here.

Spencerport Firemen’s Carnival (Wednesday through Saturday)

The annual Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Association Carnival is underway. The fundraiser for the organization runs through Saturday at Firemen’s Field on South Union Street.

The carnival includes live music each day, food, and rides. See the complete schedule here. This year, there are some new security protocols after issues with fights last year. Read about the new measures here.

Heart Walk and Run (Saturday)

The community will gather on Saturday to raise money for the American Heart Association. The Heart Walk and Run starts at 10 a.m.

The funds raised will support research on heart disease, CPR training, and other services the association provides. It takes place at the Monroe Community College Brighton campus. The event opens at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m.

You can register and donate here. News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen will emcee the event.

Flower City Frenzy Robotics Competition (Saturday)

People can watch robot matches and explore cutting-edge robot designs at the Flower City Frenzy Robotics Competition.

The event, hosted by the Rochester City School District and the X-Cats FRC Team 191, begins at 9:30 a.m. at East High School. A conference at the event will explore robotics team opportunities and STEM educational paths for students and families.