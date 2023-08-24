THIS WEEKEND: Fairport Music Fest, car show in Greece, community garage sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Fairport Music Festival (Friday and Saturday)

The annual Fairport Music Festival returns on Friday and Saturday. The festival features music across multiple stages, kids activities, and food trucks across the Village of Fairport.

The festival has raised more than $2.3 million for Golisano Children’s Hospital since 2005 and nearly $283,000 in 2022 alone. You can get tickets to the festival here.

The locations for the music stages include Smokin’ Hot Chicks, My Wine and Cheese Bar Too, Fairport Brewing Company, Iron Smoke Distillery, Tin Cup Social, B-Side, Mulconry’s Irish Pub, and DeLand House on Vine. You can see a full lineup here.

Greece Car Show and Motorcade (Saturday)

Greece Town Hall is hosting an end of summer car show and motorcade on Saturday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes live music and food trucks.

You can register to display your classic car for free here. The event include includes the presentation of the Supervisor’s Choice Award and 20 ‘Favorite’ Awards. The town hall is at 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Community garage sale (Sunday)

The Rochester Public Market is holding a community garage sale and superflea on Sunday. It runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors will sell items including clothing, tools, home décor, sporting goods, vintage collectibles, artwork, and antiques.

You can register for a table to sell items for $35 a day on Sundays throughout the year. Vendors who register to sell will also get a parking space. You can learn more about vending at the annual series here or at the Market Office on 280 North Union Street.