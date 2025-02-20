THIS WEEKEND: Fire and Ice Festival, Comic Con, and Amerks’ Teddy Bear Toss

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Fire and Ice Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

Downtown Canandaigua will be full of ice-themed and fire-themed shows this weekend. The ninth annual Fire and Ice Festival will include ice carvings, snow sculpting, a fire-building competition, a chefs’ challenge, and a dog sled team

Forbes ranked the festival as one of the top 10 best winter festivals in the world. There will also be animal encounters, a “Fire Guy Fire Show” with a world record holder, live music, and vendors. Downtown Canandaigua Businesses will be hosting “Come out of Hibernation” specials.

The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The professional ice carving competition runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can see the full schedule here.

Flower City Comic Con (Saturday and Sunday)

RMSC will celebrate pop culture this weekend at Flower City Comic Con. Festivities include a cosplay contest on both days, local artists, and local authors. There will be a trivia contest on Saturday at noon.

Local artists at the event will include Ken Wheaton, Josh Lopez, and Magnus (Mind of Magnus). Local authors will be from the Rochester Children’s Book Festival and KIWI (Kids Indie Writers and Illustrators).

Comic Con will take place during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can learn more here.

Teddy Bear Toss (Saturday)

Fans attending Saturday’s Rochester Amerks are asked to bring new stuffed animals and throw them onto the ice when the Amerks score their first goal.

The Teddy Bear Toss will benefit the Pirate Toy Fund, which provides toys to children in need in the Rochester area. The Teddy Bear Toss will take place at the Blue Cross Arena when the Amerks take on their North Division rival Toronto Marlies. The puck drops at 5:05 p.m. You can get tickets here.