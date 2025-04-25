THIS WEEKEND: Imagine RIT, Flower City Half Marathon, tree giveaway, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Imagine RIT (Saturday)

Students from the Rochester Institute of Technology are gearing up to showcase their innovative projects at Imagine RIT on Saturday.

The event will feature a record number of over 430 student exhibits. The exhibits include functional models of amusement rides, a hands-on experience with ultrasound systems and anatomical models, and a wooden mechanical pinball machine

People can visit the exhibits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tens of thousands of people attend this event each year. RIT has an interactive map that will guide people around the campus and to the exhibits.

Visitors will be able to park on the RIT campus for free during the event. Once RIT lots are full, volunteers will direct people to Monroe Community College, where free shuttle services will be offered to and from RIT until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. For more information on the exhibits, click here.

Flower City Challenge Half Marathon and 5K (Sunday)

Over 2,400 runners will take to the streets for the annual Flower City Challenge Half Marathon and 5K on Sunday morning. Both races will start and finish at Parcel 5 downtown.

The race has been a tradition in Rochester since 2010. It will pass through several of Rochester’s cultural and historical sites, including the Susan B. Anthony Museum, Highland Park, the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park, the Park Avenue neighborhood, and East Avenue neighborhood.

The half marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 7:40 a.m. There is also a kids’ half-mile race at 10:30 a.m. There is also a kids’ half-mile race at 10:30 a.m. You can register and see a course map here.

With the race will come some traffic interruptions. People who need to get to their homes, businesses, or other places will still be allowed into closed-off areas, but expect delays. The Rochester Police Department will close off areas in zones as they prepare for runners to come through. Here is when each area is expected to close.

On Saturday, April 26:

Cortland Street at Parcel 5 will be closed from noon on Saturday through 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to prepare the start line. The surrounding Parcel 5 Streets (Elm Street, Andrew Langston) will have no parking starting Saturday afternoon through noon on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 27:

7:15 to 9 a.m.: Starting at Parcel 5 on Main St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main.

Starting at Parcel 5 on Main St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main. 7:15 to 11 a.m.: Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue.

Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue. 7:45 to 9 a.m.: Will start at E. Main to East Ave to Right on Buckingham to Park Ave to Goodman.

8 to 10 a.m.: Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No Exiting Off I- 490 to Goodman St.

8 to 11 a.m.: Pinetum to Reservoir then cross South Ave and then Reservoir to Right on Mt. Hope. Left on McLean, Left on Wilson, Right on Elmwood onto River Trail at Genesee Valley Park. Wilson Blvd. from Elmwood to McLean during peak runner times will be restricted southbound, use Intercampus or Ford St.

8:45 to 12:30 p.m.: Restrictions on South Ave & Main Street.

Tree giveaway at four Rochester parks (Saturday)

The Sierra Club Rochester Regional Group is holding its fifth annual tree giveaway. The group will give out 2,000 native trees from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at four different area parks.

The giveaway is happening at Seneca Park, Webster Park, Northampton Park, and Genesee Valley Park. Volunteers will give out white pine, bur oak, black cherry, and service berry. The Sierra Club says the giveaway aims to fight climate change by adding more carbon dioxide-absorbing trees and providing shade to cool off neighborhoods.

C.U.R.E. 5K in Brighton (Saturday)

C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association is holding its 16th annual 5K run and walk on Saturday morning at Meridian Centre Park in Brighton. The goal is to raise over $70,000 to support children and families affected by childhood cancer or a chronic blood disorder in Rochester.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. Walkers will start 10 minutes after that. You can register here.

This year’s edition of the run will have a fairytale theme and there will be games, live entertainment, face painting, and local sports mascots after the race. This is the year’s largest fundraiser for C.U.R.E.