THIS WEEKEND: Lou Gramm at Red Wings game and Joywave at State Fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Lou Gramm at Red Wings Game (Saturday)

Lou Gramm, the rock legend who spent decades as the lead singer for Foreigner, will throw the first pitch at the Rochester Red Wings game on Saturday.

The rockstar will also sign autographs before the game and lead the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”. After the game, there will be fireworks set to hits from Foreigner and Gramm’s solo career. The game against the Scranton-W/B RailRiders begins at 6:05 p.m.

Gramm will sign autographs at 5 p.m. near the Red Wings Hall of Fame. You can get tickets to the game here.

Joywave at New York State Fair (Sunday)

Joywave, Rochester’s acclaimed alternative band that has toured the world, will perform on Sunday at the Great New York State Fair.

Joywave will bring their electric and genre-blending energy to the Chevy Court at 6 p.m. The show is included with tickets to the fair.

Joywave rose to stardom after their collaboration with Big Data on the 2013 hit song “Dangerous”. That was followed by the release of Joywave’s debut album “How Do You Feel Now?” which peaked at third on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart. Joywave’s fourth album “Cleanse”, which was released in February 2022, received acclaim for its relatable lyrics that comment on life during the pandemic and consumerism.

You can see a full list of performers at the Chevy Court here. Tickets to the fair are $6 for adults. They’re free for anyone 12 or younger and 65 years old or older.

Joywave’s performance at the 2021 Rochester Fringe Festival (file)

Sunflower Spectacular and corn maze final weekend (Saturday through Monday)

It’s the final weekend of Wickham Farms’ Sunflower Spectacular and corn maze honoring the National Toy Hall of Fame. The festivities continue through Monday.

The maze is designed in the shape of iconic toys such as a rubber duck, a magic 8-ball, and an Etch a Sketch. It celebrates the 25th year anniversary of the hall of fame at The Strong National Museum of Play. The farm will also showcase its Barbie Pink Tractor.

The Sunflower Spectacular features 30 sunflower varieties of all different shapes and sizes and opportunities to make a bouquet. The farm at 1315 Sweets Corners Rd is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can get tickets to the farm here.