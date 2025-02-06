THIS WEEKEND: Lunar New Year celebration, Irondequoit Winterfest, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Lunar New Year celebration at MCC (Saturday)

APAPA Rochester, Monroe Community College, and other groups are hosting a celebration of the Year of the Snake on Saturday.

The Lunar New Year celebration is taking place at the Fylnn Campus Center at MCC’s Brighton campus from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be performances, a storytime for children, a martial arts demo, a bowing ceremony, and more. It kicks off with a lion dance performance from RIT’s Yishu Club.

The celebration is free, but you must you must RSVP here. You can also find the full schedule with the link.

Irondequoit Winterfest (Saturday)

Winterfest returns to the Irondequoit Town Hall on Titus Avenue on Saturday with horse and wagon rides, a winter market, snowboarding demos, and more.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be opportunities to meet alpacas and husky dogs. The festival also includes crafts, free hot cocoa, a DJ, an Olaf Scavenger hunt, and seasonal treats. Neon Wave and the Helmer Nature Center will lead the snowboarding and snowshoeing demos. You can see a list of activities and vendors at the festival here.

Teddi Dance for Love (Friday and Saturday)

The 43rd annual Teddi Dance for Love, a 24-hour dance marathon to support Camp Good Days and Special Times, kicks off on Friday night.

The dance takes place at St. John Fisher University inside the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Athletic Center. It’s in memory of Elizabeth “Teddi” Mervis, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 9 in 1979. Her father, Gary Mervis, went on to found Camp Good Days, which supports children affected by cancer or sickle cell anemia through year-round activities.

Hundreds of people, including Fisher students, alumni, faculty, and staff, will participate in Teddi. You can donate here. The Teddi Dance has raised more than $2 million since it began in 1982. The opening remarks will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and the closing ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday.