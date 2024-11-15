THIS WEEKEND: Maker Faire, GCV&M Holiday Market, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Genesee Country Village & Museum Holiday Market (Saturday and Sunday)

The Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford is holding a holiday market on Saturday and Sunday with hand-crafted goods, warm clothing, and food for sale.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be demonstrations on how 19th-century villagers prepared for winter, such as preserving food and preparing warm garments. On Saturday, there will be Indigenous winter-time storytelling in the Brooks Grove Church.

Guests can also stop by Hosmer’s Taproom to warm up with a hand pie and a warm beverage. You can learn more about the holiday market and other events happening this holiday season at GCV&M here.

Genesee Country Village & Museum (WHEC file photo)

Maker Faire at RIT (Saturday)

The Maker Faire will return for the 11th year on Saturday to showcase people’s skills with science, technology, arts, crafts, and more.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Gordon Field House. Some of the festivities include a bubble playground, locally made video games and board games, a cosplay contest, 3D printing technology, and live music. There will be more than 90 Makers at the fair.

Organizers say the event is a chance to explore everything from robotics to painting to music. Ticket prices in advance are $12 for adults and $40 for a family pass. You can get tickets and learn more here.