THIS WEEKEND: Maker Faire, GCV&M Holiday Market, and more
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.
Genesee Country Village & Museum Holiday Market (Saturday and Sunday)
The Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford is holding a holiday market on Saturday and Sunday with hand-crafted goods, warm clothing, and food for sale.
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be demonstrations on how 19th-century villagers prepared for winter, such as preserving food and preparing warm garments. On Saturday, there will be Indigenous winter-time storytelling in the Brooks Grove Church.
Guests can also stop by Hosmer’s Taproom to warm up with a hand pie and a warm beverage. You can learn more about the holiday market and other events happening this holiday season at GCV&M here.
Maker Faire at RIT (Saturday)
The Maker Faire will return for the 11th year on Saturday to showcase people’s skills with science, technology, arts, crafts, and more.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Gordon Field House. Some of the festivities include a bubble playground, locally made video games and board games, a cosplay contest, 3D printing technology, and live music. There will be more than 90 Makers at the fair.
Organizers say the event is a chance to explore everything from robotics to painting to music. Ticket prices in advance are $12 for adults and $40 for a family pass. You can get tickets and learn more here.