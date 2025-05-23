THIS WEEKEND: Paddle and Pour Festival, MAG free admission, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Paddle and Pour Art and Music Festival (Saturday)

North Main Street in the Village of Pittsford will be full of art, live music, and food vendors on Saturday. The Paddle and Pour Art and Music Festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The festival will include local eateries, New York State beer and wine, art demonstrations, and children’s activities. There will also be the Pittsford Regatta, a rowing exhibition featuring both high school rowers and adult rowers on the Erie Canal. You can see a complete schedule for the festival here.

Mango Peach Beach return (Starting Friday)

The Genesee Brew House will turn its Beer Garden into a “Mango Peach Beach” starting Friday to celebrate the return of its mango and peach flavored beer for the summer.

The “Mango Peach Beach” will run through Labor Day, featuring tropical-themed food specials, live music, and photo opportunities. Last year, over 2,500 people visited.

Mango Peach Kolsch is available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft at the Genesee Brew House and some other locations for a limited time.

Free admission at the Memorial Art Gallery (Saturday)

The Rochester Memorial Art Gallery is offering free admission on Saturday, inviting all community members to check out some of its new exhibits and thousands of pieces of artwork.

The museum opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Some of its new exhibits include:

Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas (through May 25)

Making Connections: Highlights from a Decade of Acquisitions (through July 13)

Hiraki Sawa: /home (through Sept. 21)

Collection in Context: Bethany Collins (through Nov. 30

Sunset House 5K (Saturday)

A 5K on Saturday aims to raise money for people to provide comfort for people with an incurable illness. The 23 annual Sunset House 5K will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Irondequoit United Church of Christ on 644 Titus Ave.

Over 300 people are expected to take part. There will be refreshments and an awards ceremony in the back courtyard of the church after the race. You can register and learn more here. All proceeds go to the Sunset House, an alternative living arrangement for people who can’t get in-home hospice care. You can see News10NBC’s list of upcoming races here.

Memorial Day events (Monday)

The Rochester area is set to honor military members who died while serving their country. Towns and the City of Rochester will hold parades and remembrance ceremonies on Monday for Memorial Day.

The city’s Memorial Day Parade gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at East Avenue and Alexander Street. You can see a list of other events here.