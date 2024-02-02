THIS WEEKEND: Polar Plunge and Beyonce laser show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Beyonce Laser Show (Saturday and Sunday)

The Rochester Museum and Science Center is holding a series of laser light shows at the Strasenburgh Planetarium set to Beyonce’s music. That includes a show on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. and Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

The show will feature 14 of Beyonce hits including “Single Ladies”, “Run The World”, “Halo”, and “Irreplaceable”. You can get tickets here.

Rochester Polar Plunge (Sunday)

Rochester’s polar plunge takes place on Sunday at Ontario Beach Park. It will benefit Special Olympics New York, which provides year-round training and competition to over 66,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities. The Rochester area hosts over 40 Special Olympics events annually.

You can register, donate, and volunteer here. Walk-in registration begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday and the plunge into Lake Ontario starts at noon. In 2023, Rochester’s polar plunge raised over $300,000 for the athletes.