THIS WEEKEND: Red Wings’ Easter egg hunt, canal clean-up, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Easter egg hunt before Red Wings game (Sunday)

There will be an Easter egg hunt at Innovative Field on Sunday ahead of the Rochester Red Wings game. Gates will open at noon and the Easter egg hunt will start around 12:15 p.m.

The first pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. and the Red Wings are taking on the Worcester Red Sox. You can get tickets here.

Clean-up along the Erie Canal (through Sunday)

Are you looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day? The New York State Canal Corporation is partnering with organizations to host a series of clean-up events across the state between Thursday and Sunday.

You can see a complete list of volunteer opportunities here. Some locations include the City of Rochester, Pittsford, Fairport, Brockport, and Spencerport. Participants include businesses, scout troops, elected officials, and rotary clubs.

Autism forum at Gates Public Library (Saturday)

The nonprofit Campaign D is hosting a forum at the Gates Public Library on Elmgrove Road to hear from people with autism.

It’s part of Autism Acceptance Month and aims to promote awareness, acceptance, understanding, and inclusion of people with autism. Panel members will select five personal questions to answer.

It’s taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Campaign D is founded by people with autism to promote inclusion.

Evening of Bacharach (Saturday)

A concert at The Theater at Innovation Square aims to raise money for music programs at local school. The concert will feature the music of American composer Burt Bacharach, regarded as one of the most influential in the 20th century.

Billy Goodness, Rochester native and nationally touring drummer, is producing the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. You can get tickets here.