THIS WEEKEND: ROC Game Fest and Fall Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here's your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area.

ROC Game Fest (Saturday)

The Rochester Institute of Technology is hosting a day-long celebration of all things video games. The eighth annual ROC Game Fest is taking place at the campus’s MAGIC Spell Studio.

Admission is free. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. with opportunities to interact with more than 45 exhibitors and game developers. The festival also includes a kids cosplay contest sponsored by The Strong Museum.

Andrew Borman, director of digital preservation at The Strong Museum, will give a keynote presentation at 11 a.m. before the festival begins.

Fall Fest (Saturday)

There will be a free celebration of fall at Parcel 5. Fall Fest includes pumpkin decorating, inflatables, a petting zoo, games, crafts for kids, and giveaways. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be an exhibit called “Little Kids and Big Rigs,” where kids can explore a police car, fire truck, SWAT vehicle, ambulance, garbage truck, and construction equipment. Downtown Definitely and the City of Rochester are partnering to put on the festival.