THIS WEEKEND: Rochester International Film Festival, Pinkleball, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Rochester International Film Festival (Thursday through Saturday)

The 67th annual Rochester International Film Festival is underway at the George Eastman Museum’s Dryden Theatre. Dozens of independent short films will be shown for free over three days.

You can see the schedule for the films that will run each day, which range from two minutes to half an hour. We spoke with former Rochester television journalist and filmmaker Allison Norlian about her film, which tells the story of a mother who tries to have a bat mitzvah for her disabled daughter.

Friday’s screening begins at 7:30 p.m. There are two screenings on Saturday, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

“Pinkleball” to support breast cancer survivors (Saturday)

A pickleball event in East Rochester aims to raise money for breast cancer survivors. The Breast Cancer Confidence Project is hosting the second annual “Pinkleball” on Saturday with on-site mammograms.

The event will include four courts to play, lessons for beginners, and a tournament court for competitive players at Dinkers Pickleball Facility. It runs from noon to 3 p.m. Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammogram Unit will be availible from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can register online here.

There will also be raffles and pizza. All funds will support the Breast Cancer Confidence Project’s programs.

International Plaza Opening Day celebration (Sunday)

The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue is celebrating the start of its 2025 event series on Sunday. There will be music and food from 1 to 5 p.m. to celebrate Rochester’s Latino culture.

The plaza hosts events throughout the year to celebrate the contributions of immigrants and bring worldwide cuisine and culture to Rochester. The plaza is in partnership with the City of Rochester, Ibero American Development Corporation, and Rochester Public Market.

Market Days will run every Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. through October 12. Here’s this year’s schedule at the International Plaza: