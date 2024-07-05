THIS WEEKEND: RPO at Innovative Field and more Fourth of July festivities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

RPO and fireworks at Innovative Field (Saturday)

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at Innovative Field on Saturday after the Rochester Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons. After the concert, there will be fireworks.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 6:05 p.m. After that, the RPO will perform around 8:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. The RPO will perform all-American favorites and will feature a solo by trumpeter Herb Smith. You can get tickets here.

Geneva Rec Center Summerfest (Friday Saturday)

The City of Geneva’s Recreation Complex on South Exchange Street is holding its free Summerfest on Friday and Saturday. It features live music, raffle, a parade, and fireworks.

Summerfest runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Fireworks will take place on Friday at 9:45 p.m. and the Geneva Firefighter’s Parade will begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. Some games at the festival include a football toss, dino dig, a golf challenge, and speed pitch. You can see the full schedule here.

Canandaigua fireworks (Saturday)

Canandaigua is celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks on Saturday at dark on the north shore of Canandaigua Lake. You can see more details on the fireworks show here.