THIS WEEKEND: Ukrainian Festival, Clarissa Street Reunion, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Ukrainian Festival (Thursday through Sunday)

The Ukrainian Festival returns to St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Irondequoit on Thursday. It runs through Sunday and features authentic Ukrainian food, dancing, and music.

The festival is taking place as the War in Ukraine passes its two-and-a-half year mark. The festival typically draws about 40,000 people for the church’s largest fundraiser.

Parking and admission are free. Food at the festival include pierogies, cabbage rolls, and Ukrainian sausage. There will also be a bazaar at the festival that includes embroideries, ceramics, amber, Easter eggs, paintings, jewelry, and more.

The War in Ukraine will be on the minds of many during the festival. RocMaidan, a nonprofit based in Rochester that ships humanitarian aid to Ukraine, will have a booth during all four days. You can donate to RocMaidan here.

On Saturday, there will be church tours. On Sunday, people can attend mass and join a prayer for peace in Ukraine at the church. Mass begins at 11:30 a.m. Here are the hours for the festival:

Thursday: 6 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m. until midnight

Saturday: 1 p.m. until midnight

Sunday: 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You can see the complete schedule for the festival and dancing times here.

Clarissa Street Reunion (Saturday)

The 26th annual Clarissa Street Reunion and Festival is taking place on Saturday. It’s celebrating the neighborhood that was a hub of Black-owned businesses in the 1950s and produced all-star jazz musicians.

The development of I-490 as a highway in the 1970s uprooted the community on Clarissa Street but The Clarissa Street Legacy is preserving the community’s history.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature three stages of live music with jazz, gospel, and R&B. There will also be food and vendors.

South Wedge Festival (Saturday)

The South Wedge Festival is taking place on Saturday with food trucks, beer, vendors, and live music. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on South Avenue between Gregory Street and Averill Avenue.

There will be a pet parade at the festival that starts at 11 a.m. Pets and their humans will gather at 10:45 a.m. at Marie Daley Park. The music begins at 11:30 a.m.

LatinX Art & Culture Celebration (Saturday)

The second Annual LatinX Art & Culture Celebration is taking place on Saturday at The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. and is hosted by Geva Theatre.

The free celebration includes performances of the Wolf, an adaptation of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic ballet Peter and the Wolf. The performance is by Borinquen Dance Theatre of Pedro.