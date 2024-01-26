THIS WEEKEND: Winterfest at Mendon Ponds Park and Teddy Bear Trot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Winterfest at Mendon Ponds Park (Saturday)

Mendon Ponds Park will be full of festive activities on Saturday for Winterfest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The activities will take place across the park including Stewart Lodge, the Nature Center, East and West Lodges, Evergreen Shelter, Hopkins Point Lodge, the trails, and the sledding hills.

The activities include a Mercy Flight Helicopter demonstration at 1 p.m. near Stewart Lodge. There will also be hay rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Lodge and animal education from Seneca Park Zoo and Wild Wings. You can also enjoy hiking, arts, crafts, food trucks, and performances by the campfire at Stewart Lodge.

Teddy Bear Trot for Bivona Child Advocacy Center (Sunday)

Fleet Feet is hosting a run on Sunday at its location at the Culver Road Armory to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. The three-mile, non-competitive run begins at 10 a.m. The run will go through the Monroe Avenue neighborhood and Park Avenue neighborhood. You can sign up here.

Runners are asked to bring a new, unwrapped Teddy Bear to donate to Bivona, which helps children in the Rochester region to heal after abuse. Every child that enters into Bivona gets a Teddy Bear to help with healing.