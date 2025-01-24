THIS WEEKEND: Winterfest, ROC SweatFest, and Teddy Bear Trot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Winterfest at Mendon Ponds Park (Saturday)

Mendon Ponds will be full of free activities on Saturday for Winterfest, including wagon rides, snowshoeing, and live entertainment.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, Stewart Lodge, Evergreen Lodge, and East and West lodges. For the first time this year, there will be a 5K run that kicks off at 10 a.m. You can sign up here. There will also be food vendors, crafts, a Zoo Mobile, and a book signing. You can see a list of activities here.

ROC SweatFest (Sunday)

Fitness and wellness experts from across the area will be at Eastview Mall on Sunday morning to hold exercise sessions.

ROC SweatFest runs from 7:30 to 11 a.m. You must get tickets ahead of time here. Proceeds will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse and people of all fitness levels are encouraged to attend.

Teddy Bear Trot (Sunday)

Fleet Feet is hosting a three-mile family fun run and walk to benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester on Sunday. The run kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Fleet Feet at the Culver Road Armory.

All participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped teddy bear to donate to the Child Advocacy Center, which will give the bears to children dealing with trauma. You can register for the run and learn where to pick up your packet here.