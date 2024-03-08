This weekend: Women in Music Festival and celebration of wine and chocolate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Wine and Chocolate Festival (Saturday)

The Rochester Riverside Convention Center is holding a festival on Saturday for lovers of wine and chocolate.

The Summit Federal Credit Union Wine and Chocolate Festival will include dozens of wine varieties to sample and buy. There will also be drinks from distilleries and cideries. Then, people can come to the Chocolate Fountain to taste chocolate, cheese, and more. There will also be mini boutiques to shop for clothing, jewelry, and purses.

The festival has two sessions, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and you can get tickets here. Wine samples, a souvenir wine glass, and a chocolate treat from Andy’s Candies are free with admission. You can see a list of wineries, chocolatiers, and other businesses at the festival here.

$1 from every wine bottle bought will benefit the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to donate beds to children in need.

Women in Music Festival (Thursday through Sunday)

The annual Women in Music Festival, a celebration of women composers that takes place both at Nazareth University and Buffalo State University, is underway.

The festival runs through Sunday and its hosted by the Nazareth University School of Music. It not only includes concerts but also master classes, panel discussions, and a film screening at the Little Theatre. The goal is to inspire dialogue and collaboration in both Rochester and Buffalo.

Most of the events are free and you can learn more here. Here is a schedule for the events at Nazareth University:

Friday

Panel discussion about representation of women in the arts at A-183 at Nazareth from 11 a.m. to noon.

Women’s Day Walk at the Wegman Family Sculpture Garden from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Saturday

Composers forum at A13 at Nazareth from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Screening of the documentary “Maestra” at the Little Theatre from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Concert with guest performers at Wilmot Recital Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be performances by students and faculty from SUNY Buffalo State, Eastman School of Music, Nazareth University, SUNY Onondaga Community College, and the Rochester Institute of Technology

Sunday