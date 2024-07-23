‘Thou shall not steal’: Hilda McLeod, 91, shares story of alleged financial abuse by in-home aide

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hilda McLeod, a 91-year-old immigrant from Northern Ireland, is dealing with memory loss and suffered a stroke last year. At Christmas, people were so worried about her health that the court took her testimony early in case it went to trial.

Police and the District Attorney’s Office say McLeod had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from her by her in-home aide, Alpha Harris.

“I thought I was careful. But I wasn’t careful enough,” McLeod said.

McLeod says Harris introduced herself as a minister and recited Bible verses.

“However, she missed one thing. Thou shall not steal,” McLeod said. “And that’s a big thing.”

Harris pleaded not guilty and she’s often tried to hide her face when leaving court. The charges say Harris over-billed McLeod and used McLeod’s name and information to get a $300,000 mortgage for a home in Greece assessed at $220,000. After 12 months, the liens were such, that when the house was sold McLeod lost money.

When News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean met McLeod at her nursing home Friday, they talked about being an alleged victim.

“And that puts you in a select group of people that no one wants to belong to,” Brean said.

“That’s right. That’s absolutely right,” McLeod said with a laugh.

“I wonder if you can help our viewers understand what that is like and what that does to someone?” Brean asked.

“It turns your life upside down,” McLeod said.

People who are helping Hilda McLeod asked News10NBC not to reveal where she lives now.

She will be in court on Sept. 3. That is the day the judge in this case set for Harris to enter a plea and for him to hand down a sentence.

The decision to delay the plea on Friday was made in private in the judge’s chambers. Harris’ lawyer told Berkeley it was “to ensure the integrity of the case and to determine how we would like to proceed.”

The judge was adamant the case will end on Sept. 3.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.