Thousands compete in Corporate Challenge downtown including News10NBC family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nearly 4,000 people, including a team from News10NBC, ran or walked through the streets of downtown Rochester for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

During the 3.5-mile race, 194 corporations and organizations ran as a team to support camaraderie and a healthy lifestyle. The Corporate Challenge is held in 15 cities worldwide across six continents, as far away as Shanghai, China and Syndey, Australia.

A woman who raced in Rochester currently holds the No. 1 women’s time in the world for the 2023 Corporate Challenge. Trisha Byler who works for the company International Flavors & Fragrances finished with a time of 19:43, which is a 5:38 mile pace.

For the men, a runner in Rochester currently holds the sixth-best time in the world. Lee Sortore of the company Progressive Machine & Design is the overall winner of the race in Rochester. He had a time of 17:11 which is a 4:55 mile pace.

The race started at Innovative Field and then sped down the Inner Loop, which was closed to traffic. After the third mile, runners turned on State Street and were met by an energetic crowd as they finished at Innovative Field. You can see the results here.

Sixteen people from the News10NBC family competed in the Corporate Challenge. The corporation with the most participants was Paychex at 217 people. That was followed by L3Harris at 161 people and the University of Rochester at 115 people.

The turnout for the race increased by 33% from last year. This is the fifth year that the Corporate Challenge was held in downtown. Before that, it was at the Rochester Institute of Technology or Highland Park.

To celebrate the runners, the J.P. Morgan Chase Foundation donated to the Rochester Area Community Foundation, the leading grantmaker in the Finger Lakes region. The foundation works with donors and community partners on philanthropy.