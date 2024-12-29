Thousands gathers to remember Father Jim Callan, spiritual leader who touched countless lives

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Saturday, the Rochester community gathered to remember Father Jim Callan, a man known for bringing progressive values to the local Catholic community.

The service brought in thousands and reflected on the profound impact Fr. Callan had on many lives. He was more than just a pastor to those who knew him.

One attendee expressed, “I wouldn’t be the same person if it weren’t for him.”

Yellow roses, which Fr. Callan saw as a sign from God, adorned the stage as those closest to him shared their memories. Reverend Myra Brown, a close confidante, described him as “one of the kindest, one of the bravest, trusting visionaries that I ever encountered.”

Kit Millier, recalled meeting him during a difficult time in her life. He married Millier and her husband, despite her husband not being a practicing Catholic.

“He remarried us on our thirtieth wedding anniversary and he remembered our anniversary every year,” Millier said.

Fr. Callan was known for his progressive practices, uniting people from all walks of life and leaving a significant mark on the city of Rochester.

“He was a beating heart of the community at a time when people were really struggling and trying to find their way in the world,” one mourner shared.

The night before his passing, Fr. Callan attended a tribute event called the Night of Yellow Roses, where thousands gathered.

He later wrote, “The number of people took my breath away. I cried many times. Keep the spirit growing, I love you all.”

Father Callan’s legacy will continue through Reverend Myra Brown, who will take over the parish. She assures that his spirit and values will live on.

