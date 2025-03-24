Thousands impacted by power outages across Monroe County as strong winds hit region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of people across Monroe County were without power due to strong wind gusts, officials said.

RG&E confirmed that more than 3,000 customers lost power. The affected areas included Greece, Gates, Hilton, Chili, and Rochester.

Crews were working to restore power as soon as possible, aiming to have it back by 8:30 p.m. for most customers.

